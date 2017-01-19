Lifestyle
East End Cooperative Ministries 33rd Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

The East End Cooperative Ministries held their 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr., celebration Jan. 15. The keynote speaker was Rev. Dr. William Glaze of Bethany Baptist Church in Homewood. The program was presented at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary Chapel. Donations were given to the EECM Food Pantry.

The East End Cooperative Ministries held their 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr., celebration Jan. 15. The keynote speaker was Rev. Dr. William Glaze of Bethany Baptist Church in Homewood. The program was presented at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary Chapel. Donations were given to the EECM Food Pantry.

ENJOYING THE CHOIR—Members of the audience stand and dance during the choir songs.

REV. DR. WILLIAM GLAZE keynote speaker.

BLACK & WHITE UNITED

REV. DR. BRUCE FOSTER master of ceremonies.

REV. DARELL LEONARD does benediction.

