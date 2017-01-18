Watch: Q-Tip, La La Anthony, Uzo Aduba And Other Stars Honor Dr. King In Harlem

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s calls for justice and equality still resonate in America––especially in today’s politically precarious times as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.

In response to the tumultuous days ahead, organizers of MLK Now 2017 celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by reminding people to “stay woke.”

The star-studded event was hosted by Blackout for Human Rights and The Campaign for Black Male Achievement at Harlem’s historic Riverside Church. Celebrity appearances included Adepero Oduye, David Oyelowo, La La Anthony, Uzo Aduba, Michelle Williams, Olivia Wilde, Q-Tip, and Omari Hardwick.

The program featured a thought-provoking panel that served as a call-to-action for individuals who strive to fight for justice and equality. It was moderated by Jamilah Lemieux, Vice President, News and Men’s Programming at Interactive One, and Pastor Michael McBride. Panelists included Ifeoma Ike, co-founder of Black and Brown People Vote, Dante Barry, executive director, Million Hoodies, Black Panther Yasmeen Sutton, and Chicago youth activist FM Supreme, who kicked off the discussion with a powerful spoken word performance that energized attendees seated in the pews.

Panelists discussed the influence of fake news on the 2016 presidential election, how the new political landscape will impact the Black community, and how activist movements are often targeted and labeled as hate groups. The thought leaders provided insight on how individuals can move forward and create change.