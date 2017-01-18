Metro
Home > Metro

Residents call for Penn Plaza seizure

Posted 7 hours ago.


Christian Morrow
Leave a comment
Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

CALLING FOR SEIZURE—Former Penn Plaza resident Randall Taylor, joins housing activists in calling for the City to seize the property by eminent domain and build new affordable housing.

Fresh off the heels of their successful plea for the Pittsburgh Planning Board to reject the proposed redevelopment plan for the former Penn Plaza Apartments site, a coalition of affordable housing advocates celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by calling for the city to seize the property through eminent domain.

“We sit on the site of a monstrous injustice where hundreds of individuals, families, our seniors, our veterans and our disabled have been displaced–all for the simple chasing of a dollar,” said Randall Taylor, past Pittsburgh school board director and former Penn Plaza renter.

“If this property could be eminent domained, then we could come together as a community and create wonderful decent affordable housing in which individuals and families can grow along with this new Pittsburgh.”

CARL REDWOOD

CARL REDWOOD

Carl Redwood, chair of the Hill Consensus Group, said gentrification is an issue across the county.

“People have come together across the country to fight this,” he said.

“Halt Gentrification through the empowerment, stabilization and restoration of traditional Black neighborhoods. Black people have the right to develop, plan and preserve our own communities. No project shall be considered ‘development’ that does not serve the interests of the impacted population, nor should any people-displacing or otherwise disruptive project be allowed to proceed without the permission of that population.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Residents call for Penn Plaza seizure

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular