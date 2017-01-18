Overtime 1-18-17

:10—Before I go to the greatest linebackers of all time Top 10, I’ve got to clear the air about something. Ya’ll know my partner/ref/quality hooper/great guy…“Zik.” Oh, by the way, the one thing I left out is crazy…crazy in a kind and gentle way. So last week we’re talking about my Top 10 running backs list and Zik, who by the way is often critical of my writing (Some call it critical. Some call it jealousy…you make the call.) Anyway, and here’s where the crazy comes in. Zik thinks Earl Campbell is a better running back than Franco Harris! Yeah, I know. And I’m not talking a little bit. I mean, he says he’ll take Earl Campbell over Franco every day of the week. Look, before you cast your vote, know the facts, but as always, text your answer to 412-628-4856. Now this: Franco Harris: NFL Hall of Fame —NCAA Hall of Fame—4 time Super Bowl champion —9 time Pro Bowl selection —Rookie of the Year 1972—NFL Man of the Year 1976 – NFL 1970’s All Decade Team—Steelers’ All Time Team—Super Bowl MVP —12,949 total yards ranks 12th all time, ranks 10th all time rushing TD’s—100 total TD’s—#83 all time NFL players. Earl Campbell: 5 time Pro Bowl—3 time NFL MVP—Rookie of the Year 1978—Heisman Trophy 1977—total yards 9,407—total TD’s 74 – NFL Hall of Fame—NCAA Hall of Fame. Look, luv ya blue, but the stats don’t support it and the end result doesn’t support it. Harder runner? Yes. Smarter runner? No. Franco can walk into a room. Earl has to be wheeled in. And don’t give me that better team stuff. The Houston Oilers had a Super Bowl contending team as well, but they had to go through Pittsburgh to get there. The Cleveland Browns didn’t have the best team every year, and trust me when I tell ya, everybody on the planet knew Jim Brown was getting the ball and they still couldn’t stop him.Greatness is greatness. Sorry Zik, you lose again. Just look at the numbers. (P.S. and just to rub salt in the wound…LeBron is no Jordan! That’s right, I said it.)

