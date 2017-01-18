Mother of murdered 3-year-old sentenced

Adrienne Williams, who was convicted in August of suffocating her 3-year-old daughter, Adrionna, and dumping her body in a Swissvale ravine on June 14, 2015, has been sentenced to 20-40 years behind bars.

Prosecutors said Williams, 27, was overwhelmed with being a single parent. Authorities offered to give Williams a sentence of 15-30 years in prison if she agreed to plead guilty, but she chose instead to go to trial.

Prosecutors had sought a first-degree conviction, but the jury returned a third-degree verdict because they could not agree on premeditation.

Despite maintaining her innocence at the sentencing, Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani gave her the maximum sentence allowed. The victim’s grandmother, who stood in the courtroom holding the 3-year-old’s funeral urn, said, “That’s what she deserved.”

“This is Adrionna,” she said. “This is her, this is what I have left.”

