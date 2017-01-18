Legal Notices 1-18-17

IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA
In the Matter of:
MIHALKO, GREGORY A.
Adversary Case No. 16-02227-CMB
Lead Case No. 15-23321-CMB
BANKRUPTCY SALE
In re: MIHALKO, GREGORY A.. Case No. 15-23321-CMB
Real property situated in the County of, Allegheny, Pennsylvania
7119 Church Avenue, Ben Avon, PA 15202
Sale to be held: January 31, 2017 at 1:30p.m.
Courtroom B, 54th Floor, U.S. Steel Tower, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Objections due by: January 20, 2017
Initial Offer: $offer of $200,000.00
Higher and better offers will be considered at the hearing
Hand Money Required: $1000.00 and proof of available funds, or 20 %
Contact Trustee Rosemary C. Crawford, P.O. Box 355, Allison Park, PA 15101
For Information: http://www.pawb.uscourts.gov/electronic-access-sales-information-easi
Dated: December 22, 2016
Respectfully submitted,
/s/Rosemary C. Crawford
Rosemary C. Crawford,
Esquire, Trustee Crawford
McDonald, LLC
P.O. Box 355
Allison Park, PA 15101
Pa. I.D. No. 56981
724-443-4757
crawfordmcdonald@aol.com