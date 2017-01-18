Legal Notices 1-18-17

IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA

In the Matter of:

MIHALKO, GREGORY A.

Adversary Case No. 16-02227-CMB

Lead Case No. 15-23321-CMB

BANKRUPTCY SALE

In re: MIHALKO, GREGORY A.. Case No. 15-23321-CMB

Real property situated in the County of, Allegheny, Pennsylvania

7119 Church Avenue, Ben Avon, PA 15202

Sale to be held: January 31, 2017 at 1:30p.m.

Courtroom B, 54th Floor, U.S. Steel Tower, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Objections due by: January 20, 2017

Initial Offer: $offer of $200,000.00

Higher and better offers will be considered at the hearing

Hand Money Required: $1000.00 and proof of available funds, or 20 %

Contact Trustee Rosemary C. Crawford, P.O. Box 355, Allison Park, PA 15101

For Information: http://www.pawb.uscourts.gov/electronic-access-sales-information-easi

Dated: December 22, 2016

Respectfully submitted,

/s/Rosemary C. Crawford

Rosemary C. Crawford,

Esquire, Trustee Crawford

McDonald, LLC

P.O. Box 355

Allison Park, PA 15101

Pa. I.D. No. 56981

724-443-4757

crawfordmcdonald@aol.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: