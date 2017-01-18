Employment Opportunities 1-18-17

Grow Pittsburgh now hiring for full-time and part-time positions. Visit our website at

www.growpittsburgh.org



POLICE OFFICER

WILKINSBURG BOROUGH

Qualified persons are invited to apply to the Borough of Wilkinsburg Civil Service Commission to take competitive examinations leading to eligibility for appointment as a Patrol Officer for the Wilkinsburg Police Department.

General Requirements:

Candidates, at the time of application must: (1) Possess a diploma from an accredited high school or a graduate equivalency diploma (GED); (2) Must have successfully completed Pennsylvania Act 120 Certification, including passing the final exam; (3) Be a United States Citizen; (4) Be physically and mentally fit to perform the full duties of a police officer; (5) Be at least eighteen (18) years of age; and (6) Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver license. Wilkinsburg Borough residency is not required.

Successful applicants must also meet all the requirements of the Borough’s Civil Service Rules and Regulations that will include a background investigation, polygraph examination, and if selected, be required to successfully pass a physical and psychological examination.

An application form and details of the selection process may be obtained at the Wilkinsburg Borough Building, located at 605 Ross Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221, between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM Monday through Friday. A completed application, with a $50.00 non-refundable application fee, must be filed before 3:30 PM on Friday, February 17, 2017.

The physical fitness test and written examination will be conducted at the Allegheny County Police Academy on March 2, 2017. The physical fitness test will commence at 9:00 AM. The written examination will be administered immediately following the physical fitness test.

An Equal Opportunity Employer



Blackburn Center

TITLE: Finance Program Manager

DESCRIPTION: The Finance Program Manager provides the maintenance of all aspects of financial programming and is responsible for the management of the administrative support department of the agency. This is an exempt position as defined in the Fair Labor Standards Act.

RESPONSIBILITES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

•Manage financial activities for the agency.

•Maintain an accurate system of standard accounting practices for all the agency’s programming, according to guidelines set forth by applicable funding sources and in compliance with generally accepted accounting practices.

•Oversee all aspects of the payroll in an accurate and timely manner.

•Prepare required financial reports in an accurate and timely manner.

•Prepare and maintain agency budgets in an accurate and timely manner.

•Evaluate monthly expenditures in terms of projected budget amounts.

•Prepare for the annual financial audit.

•Responsible for supervision of four staff positions.

QUALIFICATIONS INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

•Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

•Experience in not-for-profit organization accounting.

•Experience in developing and managing budgets.

•Ability to comply with single audit requirements.

•Ability to prepare comprehensive financial statements.

•Minimum of two years experience in staff supervision.

•Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

•Ability to deal with crisis and confrontation in a professional, positive and effective manner.

•Commitment to and ability to articulate the program philosophy of the agency.

•Ability to manage time effectively, establish priorities and function both independently and as a team member.

•Knowledge of issues and dynamics of domestic violence, sexual assault, sexual harassment, child sexual assault and incest.

Contact jobs@blackburncenter.org

–An Equal Opportunity Employer—



PA 2-1-1 Southwest

Information and Referral Operations Manager

United Way of Southwestern PA

United Way is seeking a thoughtful, empathetic, and innovative individual to oversee the information and referral operations of PA 2-1-1 Southwest, a helpline that connects people to human services resources. The ideal candidate will help PA 2-1-1 Southwest become the key source for human services resources for the southwest region. The individual will interact with key community agencies, corporations, and emergency and disaster providers in an 11-county region of southwestern PA in partnership with the statewide PA 2-1-1 system.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

United Way of Southwestern PA is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity.

