CGCS report supports Hamlet curriculum updates

PITTSBURGH—Council of The Great City Schools Executive Director Michael Casserly presented findings and recommendations in a report sought out by Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent. Anthony Hamlet, EdD.

The CGCS’ report seeks to clarify and enhance understanding of why past reform efforts have done little to boost student outcomes. The report will help guide key initiatives under way as the district—with extensive community and stakeholder input – creates its five-year strategic plan. The CGCS is the nation’s only national organization composed of 70 large urban school districts formed to assist educational leaders in improving student achievement.

“This has been the most objective and comprehensive look at the Pittsburgh Public School system in my 40-year history with CGCS,” said Casserly. “I applaud Dr. Hamlet for his direction in ensuring that instead of pointing fingers, the District finds the answers to the hard questions about what organizational barriers are hindering the district’s ability to produce better results. By utilizing this report, the district will better understand how to move forward productively in order to improve outcomes for all students.”

The analysis included feedback from 24 senior urban school executives, representing eight major city school districts, who were placed into four strategic support teams based on their expertise. They interviewed approximately 170 PPS staff and community members. Five key areas were examined: Organizational Structure and Staffing; Instructional Programming and Alignment; Budget and Business Service; Data, Research, Evaluation and Assessment; and Disciplinary Procedures and Protocols.

