Business Calendar 1-18-17

Training Event

JAN. 19—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will host First Step: Business Start-up Essentials, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rockwell Hall Room 108, 600 Forbes Ave., Uptown. Topics include: Structure and formation; Employee issues; insurance; financing options, Taxing requirements and others. Cost is $25. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

PowerBreakfast Meeting

JAN. 20—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pa. will host it first PowerBreakfast meeting of the year with guest speaker County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, 7:30-9 a.m. at the Rivers Club in One Oxford Center, Downtown. Fitzgerald will address the health of our county and his vision and plans for 2017. Cost: $20 for members, $30 for non-members. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: