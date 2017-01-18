Bids and Proposals 1-18-17



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

BEDFORD HOPE CENTER IMPROVEMENTS AT

BEDFORD DWELLINGS, COMMUNITY PA-1-02

IFB #600-01-17

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Bedford Hope Center Improvements at Bedford Dwellings Family Community (PA-1-02). The estimates of construction cost ranges are listed below:

General Construction – $296,000.00 – $434,000.00

Plumbing Construction – $5,000.00-$7,200.00

Electrical Construction – $157,000.00 – $229,000.00 HVAC Construction – $176,000.00-$257,000.00

The construction work is estimated to begin in May 2017.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Tuesday, January 17, 2017 for a non-refundable fee of $25.00 in the form of a CERTIFIED CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY. Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.:

Bedford Hope Center

2305 Bedford Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

until 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR INSURANCE BROKER SERVICES

The Sports & Exhibition Authority and Stadium Authority will receive proposals for insurance broker services as identified below. The Request for Proposals may be obtained after the date identified below from Mr. Ryan Casciani, E-mail:

rccasciani@hendersonbrothers.

com, Telephone: (412) 261-1842 ext. 244

Project: Insurance Broker Services

RFP Available: January 13, 2017

Date/Location for Proposals: 4:00 PM, Wednesday, February 8, 2017, Ryan Casciani, Henderson Brothers, Inc., 920 Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15222



INVITATION TO BID

WASHINGTON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

The Washington County Housing Authority will receive separate, sealed bids for a single general prime contract with the Authority as follows:

EXTERIOR BUILDING RENOVATIONS

Scattered Sites / Canonsburg, PA

Jollick Manor / Washington, PA

A certified check or bank draft payable to the Washington County Housing Authority, a US Government Bond or satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid.

Bids will be received no later than 1:30PM/EST ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2017 at the Washington County Housing Authority, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street, Washington, PA 15301 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be held by the Housing Authority for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days prior to contract award.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 1:30PM/EST ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2017. Interested parties are to meet at Jollick Manor, 100 Crumrine tower, Franklin Street, Washington, PA.

Plans, specifications and contract documents may be examined at the following location:

The Builders Exchange

1813 North Franklin Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

or obtained through the office of the Architect, Shaeffer & Madama, Inc., 57 Fourteenth Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 upon receipt of deposit. Any unsuccessful bidder returning hardcopy documents within ten (10) consecutive calendar days following the bid opening in good, reusable condition will be refunded their $100 deposit less postage. Non-bidders will not receive a refund. A CD containing Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents may be obtained from the Architect for a $25.00 non-refundable payment.

The work to be performed under this contract is a Section 3 Project under provisions of the Housing & Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, and must, to the greatest extent feasible, provide opportunities for training and employment for lower-income residents of the project and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are located in, or owned by, Washington County residents. Particular attention is directed to requirements of Executive Order 11246, 11625 and 12138, as well as Section 3 requirements, as set forth in the Specifications

The Washington County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any informality in the bidding.

STEPHEN K. HALL

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR



ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

RFP 3087 Procurement of Desktop Computers, Laptops, and Tablets

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.



ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

Thursday, January 12, 2017

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, Room 104, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA, will receive separate and sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, WEDNESDAY, February 8, 2017, and a representative of the Department of Public Works will open and read the Bids in the Gold Room, Room 410, County Court House, Pittsburgh, PA, onehalf hour later, 11:30 o’clock A.M., for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

MCKEES ROCKS & STEUBENVILLE PIKE LATERAL SUPPORT

WEST OF HAWTHORNE DRIVE

MCKEES ROCKS & STEUBENVILLE PIKE

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP

COUNTY PROJECT NO. 6199-0105

As a prospective bidder please note the following general Project information regarding: PreBid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PREBID INFORMATION: Purchase and/or view the Project Manual and Drawings at the Office of the Contract Manager, Room 504, County Office Building, Pittsburgh, PA. The nonrefundable charge for the Proposal and a disk containing the Specifications and Drawings is $107.00 including sales tax. The Contract Manager will accept only check or money order to the “COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY” in that amount and WILL NOT ACCEPT CASH OR EXTEND CREDIT.

Prospective bidders may request to have bid documents mailed. An additional fee of $16.05 including tax, for handling costs for each requested proposal must be paid in advance. The fee must be received at the Office of the Contract Manager prior to the mailing of any documents.

The Department of Public Works will hold a PreBid Meeting on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. in Room 505 County Office Building.

Further details of this project, Bidding Requirements and Contract Conditions are available on the Allegheny County internet website (www.alleghenycounty.us; click on “Departments,” click on “Public Works” then click on Bids and Proposals).”

Chelsa Wagner

Controller

County of Allegheny



OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

Of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on February 7, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Allegheny K-5

Installation of Classroom Ceiling Fans Electrical Prime

Pittsburgh Brashear H. S.

ADA Toilet Room Renovations

General, Plumbing, HVAC, and Electrical Primes

Pittsburgh Colfax K-8

Restroom Renovations

General, Asbestos, Plumbing, HVAC and Electrical Primes

Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5

Auditorium Ventilation Unit Replacement General, Asbestos, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5

Boiler Replacement

Asbestos, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-5

Roof Replacement

General and Plumbing Primes

Pittsburgh Perry H. S.

New Theatrical Lighting and Sound System

Electrical Prime

Pittsburgh Various Pgh. Schools

Carbon Monoxide and Heat Detection System

Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pittsburgh Westwood K-5

Elevator Addition

General, Plumbing, HVAC and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 9, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.



LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

INVITATION FOR BID

Contract No. ACHA-1569,

Landscaping Maintenance Services and Tree Removal and Trimming Services

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is requesting Bids from qualified firms to provide Landscaping Maintenance Services and Tree Removal and Trimming Services for ACHA’s vacant and occupied.

Invitation for Bids and Contract Documents are on file and may be obtained at no charge from the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or by contacting Guy Phillips @ gphillips@achsng.com, 412-402-2435.

A pre-bid conference will be held in the Authority’s Boardroom on Monday, January 30, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Bid submittals are due no later than 10:00 a.m., Friday, February24, 2017 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority Board Room.

The Authority encourages responses from §3 business concerns, small firms, minority firms and firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA. The Allegheny County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: