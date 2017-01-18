Association of Black Cardiologists works to educate Black community

The Association of Black Cardiologists, Inc., (ABC) was formed in 1974 to get more Blacks involved in the field of cardiology as well as to educate the Black community on cardiovascular health.

“The Association of Black Cardiologists is a national organization, in which I belong to. The association is active around the country in New York City, San Diego, Los Angeles, Houston, Georgia, Virginia and the goal of the organization is to spread awareness and to reduce the disparities in cardiovascular health,” Dr. Conrad Smith said. “The issue when we look at the mortality rates is that the rates are still higher in African American patients verses White patients. However, the rates for everyone has come down, but there’s still a gap there.”

Dr. Conrad Smith, an African American male who is an interventional cardiologist, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, the director of Cardiac Catheterization Labs and, of course, a member of the ABC, is at the forefront of the organization. The organization held several events last year at the Kingsley Association and August Wilson Center in an effort to try to educate the community about their work and the mortality rate of African Americans.

“During the events we touched on certain heart issues. The head of the Family Medicine and the Allegheny County Department of Health led health discussions. I believe it helps for people to hear the message from people that look like them, and hearing which they can relate to. Both events were great,” Dr. Smith said.

There will be events in 2017, but the dates have not been set.

