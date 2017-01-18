Classifieds
Home > Classifieds

Announcements – Meetings 1-18-17

Posted 5 hours ago.


Classified Department
Leave a comment

CITIZEN POLICE REVIEW BOARD
PRE-HEARING CONFERENCE
DATE CHANGE
CPRB Case #72-16
Tuesday, 01/24/17, 5:30 PM
City Council Chambers
510 City County Building
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Changed to:
Tuesday, 02/28/17, 5:30 PM
Location:  same as above.
Questions may be
directed to: (412) 765-8023

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Announcements – Meetings 1-18-17

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular