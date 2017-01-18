Announcements – Meetings 1-18-17

CITIZEN POLICE REVIEW BOARD

PRE-HEARING CONFERENCE

DATE CHANGE

CPRB Case #72-16

Tuesday, 01/24/17, 5:30 PM

City Council Chambers

510 City County Building

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Changed to:

Tuesday, 02/28/17, 5:30 PM

Location: same as above.

Questions may be

directed to: (412) 765-8023

