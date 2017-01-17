It’s Steelers vs. Patriots for AFC title

Two of the three most decorated teams in the NFL will meet once again for the AFC title this weekend.

The New England Patriots struggled early but came on strong in the second half to defeat the Houston Texans 34-16 and the Pittsburgh Steelers hung on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the final seconds 18-16.

The Steelers were slight underdogs entering the game but most felt they were even overall with the Steelers being stronger on offense and the Chiefs strength being on defense.

Both teams defenses stood out as veteran James Harrison, 5 tackles and 1 sack, led the Steelers. Youngsters Bud Dupree, Sean Davis, Javon Hargrove also had outstanding games.

On the offensive side it was Le’Veon Bell 170 yards on 30 carries, and Antonio Brown, 6 catches for 109 yards who led the Steelers. But for some reason the Steelers had serious problems getting the ball in the end zone having to settle for a record 6 field goals by Chris Boswell, keeping a Chiefs offense which had accomplished very little in the game. This almost burned the Steelers at the end as Alex Smith led his team down the field during the final minutes to a touchdown to make the score 18-16, but a 2 point try was called off because of a penalty, and the second effort failed.

The Patriots tried to hand the game to the Texans during the first quarter but got themselves together during the second half to easily defeat Houston.

The Steelers vs. Patriots is one of the most anticipated games of the season and should draw one of the largest TV audiences in NFL history.

Both teams have great offensive units with veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady for the Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers. The two have more Super Bowl appearances than all the other NFL quarterbacks combined.

Looking at New England on paper they don’t appear to be that great on offense. Other than Julian Edelman, 8 catches 137 yards against the Texans, they don’t have great receivers. Chris Hogan 4 catches for 95 yards in the Houston game is the next best.

On the ground is power back and former Steeler, LeGarrette Blount who had 16 touchdowns for the season, he is complimented by speed back Dion Lewis. Lewis had the hat trick against Houston with a touchdown rushing, receiving and kickoff return,

But what makes the Patriots great is quarterback. Brady is considered by most as the greatest to ever do it or at least among the top 5.

The Patriots, much like the Steelers, are a no name unit that simply gets the job done game after game, be it the run or the pass. Coach Bill Belichick is noted for always taking away the opponents’ number one weapon, which will most likely be Bell.

Bell who has developed into the best all around back in the game will be hard to stop because the Steelers are going to continue to feed him the ball and he will be led by an offensive line that is second to none.

But if for some reason they do shut off the run Ben Roethlisberger is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league and he has the best receiver in the league to throw to in Brown. There are also several other exciting young receivers to throw the ball to. As the old saying goes, “be careful of what you ask for.”

This weekend’s championship games should be the most exciting in years. In the NFC Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers vs. Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons will clash. Atlanta beat the Seattle Seahawks, 36-20, and the Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 behind two of the greatest quarterbacks passing attacks in league history. Both teams have suspect defenses that should lead to a very high scoring last man standing type game.

In the AFC both teams have outstanding quarterbacks as well but they are facing top of line defenses that will make it harder to score which will make the games very competitive.

Predictions: Atlanta over the Packers in a very close high scoring game. It’s Matt Ryan time and the game is in Atlanta. Steelers over the Patriots in a very close game, Steelers have more overall talent. Can Roethlisberger out play Brady? Can coach Mike Tomlin outcoach Bill Belichick?

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: