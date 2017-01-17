Inside Conditions…Sour Grapes

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finalized their travel plans to head to Foxborough, MA otherwise known as “land of the Belicheats.” The squad from the Steel City paid for and punched their tickets by sucker punching the Kansas City Chiefs in the “noggin” defeating the K.C. “crybabies” by the score of 18-16, last Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

The Chiefs threatened to send the game into overtime but faltered when their initial two point conversion was nullified because of a holding penalty by Chiefs left tackle, Eric Fisher on the Steelers outside linebacker, James “the ageless one” Harrison. The Chiefs “go to” all-American, “Mr. Reality Show” tight end Travis Kelce, had these kind words to say about the call, the outcome and offending official, According to Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz : “That wasn’t a hold on my guy Eric Fisher. I hope 72 doesn’t go the entire offseason thinking it was his fault. That was (expletive), flat out.”[The official] felt bad for James Harrison falling on the ground. It’s ignorance. The ref, No. 51, shouldn’t be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again. He shouldn’t even be able to work at (expletive) Foot Locker.”

“He [Kelsey] was ejected from a Nov. 6 game against the Tennessee Titans when he threw his towel at an official, earning a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his mock flag toss. On Sunday, he led the Chiefs with five catches and 77 receiving yards.”

The crying towels of the Chiefs were as “dry as the Sahara Desert” when the Tomahawk Choppers defense committed pass interference, defensive holding and offensive holding on multiple occasions and the officials’ seemed to be concentrating on other things or just flat out did not choose to throw a flag.

Now on to “Beantown.”

There are many conspiracy theories in regards to the upcoming Steelers/Patriots skirmish that are flying around but I felt one theoretical tidbit was nonsensical and semi-serious. As I ventured made my way to downtown Pittsburgh, early Monday morning, a young man from Dravosburg, PA, who I shall call “Scott,” rode on the bus with me who appeared to still be inebriated shouted out “how bout dem Stillers.”

In his “unusual” state of mind, he had an interesting take on the alleged perpetual cheating of the New England Patriots organization and owner Robert Kraft. “Aubret” he said through breath that would rival any moonshine distillery, “video-gate and deflate-gate was nothing. The Patriots are going to try to cheeeeat Pittsburgh again.

I asked how and why? (That was a huge mistake). “How” He slurred on. “Tom Brady loves the “president defect” (I swear on my deceased mother that I am not making this stuff up). “Scott” was on a mission now. “The Russians probably have hacked into the Steelers playbook and they probably have the Steelers headquarters “bugged.” Don’t forget Mr. Rooney backed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

My head was spinning. He said lots of other things I dare not repeat here. H’mm it would be good for the image of the President-elect to invite a few of his so-called friends to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue or Trump Tower in New York to celebrate a Super Bowl LI victory. You heard it here first. Don’t be surprised if you see a photo of Russian President Vladmir Putin sporting a New England ball cap along with a matching Patriots sweat suit as he works out. Don’t scoff at me. Stranger things have happened.

(The sources for the article were Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz and usatoday.com)

Aubrey Bruce can be reached at: abruce@newpittsburghcourier.com Folllow him on Twitter@ultrascribe.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: