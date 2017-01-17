Guest Editorial…Sessions can’t charm way out of shameful record

Confirmation hearings for U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald J. Trump’s nominee for attorney general, started last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

For the most part Democrats tempered their criticism and treated the Republican lawmaker with courtesy as Sessions defended his poor record on civil rights with southern charm and deflection. Democrats with the exception of a few did not strongly press their Senate colleague.

At the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sessions defended his anti-civil rights record including his support for the Supreme Court decision gutting the Voting Rights Act and his embrace of state measures to limit voter access to the polls in the name of fighting unproven vote fraud.

Sessions also deflected questions about racially charged remarks he made in the 1980s.

In 1986, Sessions was rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee when Ronald Reagan nominated him to become a federal judge because of allegations of racism based on his role in prosecuting civil rights workers for helping elderly African-American voters to cast their ballots.

African-American co-workers gave testimony supporting the allegations against Sessions.

The strongest display of opposition came Jan. 11, with testimony before the committee by members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) warned that Sessions could move the country backward if confirmed as attorney general.

The “arc of the universe does not just naturally curve toward justice, we must bend it,” and the country needs an attorney general who is determined to bend it, Booker said.

“Senator Sessions’ record does not speak to that desire, intention, or will,” he said, noting the nominee’s opposition to overhauling the criminal justice system and his positions on other issues affecting minority groups.

Sessions also defended his strident opposition on abortion rights. While he claimed that he would enforce current laws, the four-term senator repeated his longstanding position that the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was wrong and should be overturned.

In his opening statement Sessions struck a “law and order” theme, giving a distorted depiction of the United States as overrun by a wave of violent crime.

“It is a fundamental civil right to be safe in your home and your community,” he said. “It will be my priority to confront these crises vigorously, effectively and immediately.”

He criticized coverage and protests of police murders of African-Americans and other Americans, saying, “In the last several years, law enforcement as a whole has been unfairly maligned and blamed for the actions of a few bad actors and for allegations about police that were not true.”

Sessions is opposed to moderate measures taken by the Obama administration on police brutality, suggesting that agreements negotiated with local police departments, such as in Baltimore and Ferguson, Mo., should be reviewed. He said that “to smear whole departments places those officers at greater risk.”

His anti-civil rights record and far right views makes Sessions unfit to be the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

