Deputy Director of Public Safety to leave city to pursue new career opportunity

PITTSBURGH, PA– After nearly 12 years of service with the City of Pittsburgh spanning four administrations, Public Safety Deputy Director Mike Huss announced today that his service with the City will come to an end on January 22, 2017.

“I am honored to have served the city and its residents,” Huss said. “I will miss my colleagues in Public Safety and the great work they do every day. I had a front row seat to some of the most heroic and selfless life-saving acts over the years. I am humbled and grateful for the experiences I’ve had during my tenure with the City of Pittsburgh.”

Huss began his service with the City as Fire Chief in March 2005 under Mayor Tom Murphy, and remained Fire Chief under Mayor Bob O’Connor. In September 2007, Huss was elevated to Public Safety Director by Mayor Luke Ravenstahl and served as Director until June 2014. Since June 2014, Huss has served as Deputy Director of Public Safety under Mayor William Peduto.

“Mike Huss’ departure will be a true loss for the City of Pittsburgh,” said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich. “Mike has been an invaluable asset to me over the last year and he expertly led the Public Safety Department for more than a decade. I appreciate his service and dedication to the city and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”