Wheatley heads House Finance Committee

HARRISBURG—State Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny, said he will again take a leadership role in the General Assembly with his reappointment as Democratic chairman of the House Finance Committee.

“I am eager to use this opportunity to reassess where we are as a commonwealth as it relates to our tax policy and what we envision Pennsylvania to be in 5 to 10 years,” said Wheatley, who was sworn in to his eighth term representing the 19th Legislative District.

Wheatley said righting Pennsylvania’s fiscal ship, including faltering revenues and credit ratings and a growing budget deficit, will require leadership, new ideas and compromise.

“I am committed to modernizing our tax policies so that we have the revenues necessary to maintain, grow and advance our commonwealth and its citizens,” Wheatley said. “I acknowledge the challenges ahead, pledge to seek bipartisan solutions and thank House leadership for their vote of trust in reappointing me to the chairmanship.”

The House Finance Committee oversees matters relating to taxation and fiscal policy, investment of the commonwealth’s money and regulations of the Department of Revenue.

