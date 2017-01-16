TIFs yield $1.4M in new tax revenue

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh has announced that thanks to a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) debt being paid early, the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and Pittsburgh Public Schools will begin receiving nearly $1.4 million in excess revenue.

The TIF, established to renovate the historic Fulton Building, Downtown, is being paid off more then two years earlier than scheduled. The URA board will vote to begin the process of dissolving the TIF District at its regular meeting on Jan. 12.

The Fulton Building TIF District was established in 1999 to provide financing towards the historic renovation and reuse of the iconic, but blighted 13-story structure in the Cultural District. The $43.4 million improvements included a $3.5 million TIF note devoted primarily to the historic restoration of the exterior façade.

Prior to the TIF, the Fulton Building generated $63,819 in tax revenue, annually. The taxing bodies will now receive $884,399 annually in tax revenue, a $491,410 annual increase over the next two years as a result of the early dissolution of the TIF. In 1999, the assessed real estate value of the site was $1,242,800. Today, the property is assessed at $39,878,400.

“This project represents another example of how the economic development tool of tax increment financing yields multiple wins,” said URA Acting Executive Director Robert Rubinstein in a Jan. 10 press release.

