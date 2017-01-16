Simmons: Obama offers graceful advice in a madcap week

This can’t get any more bizarre — I keep thinking in regards to our pending presidential situation.
And then it does.
President-elect Donald Trump on television, screaming at a reporter and upset about a disclosed dossier regarding a supposed Trump visit to Russia, and an alleged incident that had the phrase #goldenshower trending on Twitter.
The juxtaposition begs to be made – of all the grace, dignity and eloquence exhibited by our nation’s departing president, Barack Obama, who in his farewell speech this week in Chicago spoke of how “we can” and “we did.”
Our nation’s first African-American president grew emotional in thanking his wife, Michelle, for succeeding in a job that she didn’t ask to do, and after his college-bound daughter, Malia, wiped away tears as he spoke of the honor of being her father.
Obama also expressed a sense of immediacy, not retirement. There is no time to lose, he prodded us. He warned us of the fragility of democracy, how easily it can fall to fear.
Yes, we Americans takes for granted that America will always be stable and relatively peaceful, and if not bent toward the arc of justice, at least it espoused to it.
Our misgivings about our system are no doubt a failure of our education system, from which students did not grasp just how fragile democracy is in comparison to other government systems.
And it’s a failure of our own insularity from the rest of the world — exhibited all the way down to how few Americans even know a second language and how our idea of poverty is living in government housing and owning a flip phone.
“When trust in our institutions is low, we should reduce the corrosive influence of money in our politics, and insist on the principles of transparency and ethics in public service.” he told the crowd on Tuesday.
“When Congress is dysfunctional, we should draw our districts to encourage politicians to cater to common sense and not rigid extremes,” he said.
“And all of this depends on our participation; on each of us accepting the responsibility of citizenship, regardless of which way the pendulum of power swings,” Obama added.
Indeed, we must fight back against the madness.
Because just as you’re thinking it can’t get any more bizarre, news breaks that the Kremlin-backed television station Russia Today has intercepted C-SPAN’s Congressional television coverage.