DOJ Watchdog Will Probe FBI’s Handling Of Clinton Email Server Investigation

The watchdog inspector assigned to oversee the Department of Justice announced plans to launch an investigation into the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s private email server on Thursday, the Huffington Post reports.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz verified the probe was launched at the urging of congressional members, several organizations, and members of the public, the Post writes.

The decision comes months after public outcry over FBI Director James Comey’s announcement the department was relaunching an investigation into the matter, then subsequently following up again with a recommendation not to charge Clinton in the email probe. Comey’s decision to announce the investigation received much pushback, especially since it was made weeks before the 2016 election.

According to CNN, Horowitz’s office will examine several allegations,”including that DOJ or FBI policies were not followed when FBI Director James Comey publicly stated last July that his bureau would not pursue criminal charges against Clinton; that DOJ and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information; and that the timing of the FBI’s release of certain Freedom of Information Act requests right before the election was improper,” the outlet reports.

The White House said they were not involved in the matter and Clinton’s office has not yet released a statement regarding the announcement, CNN reports.

SOURCE: CNN, Huffington Post

