All we are saying is give Trump a chance

If you missed the chance to watch President-elect Donald Trump’s first press conference since winning the election, you should try to find the recording. It was fascinating and vintage Trump, who behaved like no other president-elect in recent memory in a public setting. In some ways, he was funny, direct and transparent and other times he was vague, combative and on the defense.
As I was watching his news conference, I muttered to myself, that we, as Americans, should get used to this for the next four years, as what we saw is the essence of Trump. Someone who is always thinking a lot is not afraid to say what he thinks, and comes across as times as the person who says what everyone is thinking, but too polite to say. In other words, Trump was and still remains an enigma to many of us and if you thought you were going to get a calm, cool, reasoned and thoughtful president this Friday you thought wrong.
Is having a new president that is so unvarnished in his views a good thing in the Oval Office? I don’t know, but I do think we should give him the benefit of the doubt for now. I do think we should allow him to have the “honeymoon” that Trump’s predecessors have had. In other words, we should give him the space to figure this out. The space to find his own way and the space to put his own stamp on the presidency, just like his we allowed Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to define the presidency in their own liking.
According to the Constitution, the president has two primary roles: chief executive of the federal government and commander-in-chief of our armed forces. Yes, he has to be a natural born citizen and of 35 years of age, but those are to be eligible for the presidency and once you have the keys to the White House, there is no preset list of job functions. Every new president gets to make up as they go along.
To be clear, this is not to say that a new president should be able to just rip up precedent, tradition, and the universally accepted norms of being our chief executive. Our presidents need to show restraint, they should use their word cautiously; they need to be aware that although they were elected by a percentage, they now represent and speak for all and this is what a President Trump needs to remember. He is now the president of all of us and he should act accordingly.