What About Trump’s Apology to Civil Rights Icon John Lewis before inauguration?

President-Elect Donald Trump your apparent racially noted response to the Civil Rights Icon John Lewis’s comment regarding your presidential legitimacy has raised outrage in the society.

Mr. Trump, insulting a Civil Rights Icon like John Lewis on a MLK Weekend remains troubling and matches what Psychologist Ryne A. Sherman noted about Trump in recent times (posted in Psychology Today, Sep 17, 2015). “Personality of Donald Trump (whom) I have never had the opportunity to assess… his personality (appears as one who) … intimidate others…impulsive…and easily angered”.

Trump, even if the guess on your personality characteristics is right, taking on civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), after he said he would not attend next week’s inauguration ceremony, leaves you open to more future and collective rebuke from the public.

Sir, this man you are insulting, the Georgia lawmaker who has served in Congress in the last thirty years is one of the few and last living speaker of the 1963 March on Washington who was severely beaten after leading civil rights demonstrators across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in 1965.

When Mr. Lewis said “I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” because of the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, you in an apparent impulsive way said of Lewis “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

Sir, you went on to describe him as presiding over a failing and crime-ridden district when in fact the areas he represents in Atlanta is faring well and remains marked with the median household income is just over $48,000.

Sir, how do you justify attacking a man who risked his life for equality in America while you reportedly avoided the draft.

Sir, we don’t want you to get America in trouble again as it relates to your line of offensive outpourings and detestable words particularly against Lewis.

Sir, consider apologizing to this American patriot, publicly and tweeting it out will just be fine. Be careful of your words hence forth!

John Egbeazien Oshodi, Clinical/Forensic Psychologist, MIami, Florida. Jos5930458@aol.com

