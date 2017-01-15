Senate Republicans Begin Process To Repeal Obamacare–Without Plan To Replace It

Your browser does not support iframes.

Senate Republicans took the first step to dismantle Obamacare this week, but where is their plan to replace President Barack Obama’s signature piece of legislation?

Republicans held a middle-of-the-night vote and approved a budget resolution that will be used to speed through the repeal process. The House is expected to take up the resolution on Friday.

The bad optics that began Paul Ryan's town hall: Ex-Reagan campaign worker thanks Obamacare for saving his life. pic.twitter.com/bacg2Qk3TL — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) January 13, 2017

President-elect Donald Trump promised during his contentious press conference on Thursday there will be a new plan in place once the health care law has been killed.

Roland Martin cautioned Republicans to slow down in their quest to repeal the Affordable Care Act, because in eight years President Obama has been in office, the GOP has yet to produce a plan to replace Obamacare.

16 states that expanded #Medicaid have GOP Govs. worried about coverage loss – big voice in #Obamacare replacement https://t.co/1eHh2U6vkA — Joanne Kenen (@JoanneKenen) January 13, 2017

NewsOne Now panelist Angela Peoples, Co-Director of GetEQUAL, told Martin Friday morning that the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act does not exist and “there will be some very serious consequences” once Obamacare has been repealed.

According to Peoples, there are individuals who are railing against Obamacare and cheering for its repeal, not realizing Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act are exactly the same thing.

Some Republicans appear to be realizing that their long con on Obamacare has reached its limit, writes @PaulKrugman https://t.co/Y7UVGZeJ46 pic.twitter.com/GUqVq5V2Qj — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) January 13, 2017

Rashad Robinson, Executive Director of the Color of Change, said, “Republicans hate Obama so much that they’re willing to punish 20 million Americans by taking away their health insurance and putting them back in the market.”

