Pgh Playwrights posts 2017 Shows

As part of our mission to develop and showcase the works of local playwrights, Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company is proud to present three world premiere plays by local playwrights in 2017!

Pittsburgh Playwrights continues to be a leader in presenting world premiere productions by area writers. “Specifically, this season will introduce the voices of playwrights Arlene Weiner, Steve Hallock and Michael A. Jones to our devoted audience,” said Monteze Freeland, PPTC’s Artistic Associate. “We are proud to offer our growing list of patrons an accurate depiction of cultural collaboration through the lens of a Pittsburgh playwright.”

PPTC’s Founder and Producing Artist Director Mark Southers is also excited about the 2017 season. “With our historic production of August Wilson’s Seven Guitars we’re off to a great start. I’m looking forward to the balance of our season.” 2017 will showcase:

Findings by Arlene Weiner, directed by Lisa Ann Goldsmith, opens our season of world premieres with its March 4-19, run. Jennifer prides herself on being able to see every crisis as an opportunity. Can she keep on “bright-siding” when her doted-on daughter runs away, her sister’s behavior threatens the family with ruin, and a secret from the past may burst into the open?

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: