Game Day Preview…Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Stairway To Seven continues this week with a road trip to a very snowy/icy Kansas City. A couple of storms are hitting the area so badly that it has forced the game to be pushed back from the original 1pm kickoff to the 8:20 kickoff time slot instead.

The Steelers destroyed the Chiefs earlier in the season 43-14 and I don’t think that will happen again as the Chiefs have gone 10-2 since that time and earned themselves the #2 overall seed in the AFC.

Having that seed allowed the Chiefs to have a bye last week and come into this game well rested. The winner will head to New England next week for the right to play for the AFC Championship. Before that though, they have to play this game, and it will be a hard hitting, close affair.

Here are the Keys to A Steelers Victory

As I wrote about earlier this week, the Steelers need to keep the “Le’Veon Bell Show” going. He can carry this team and that’s saying something when you have the likes of Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown. If Bell can get 25 to 30 touches, the team will do very well.

The defense needs to stop Travis Kelce. He’s a threat in all phases of the passing attack and he’s Alex Smith’s favorite target. Limiting him is a must.

Stopping Tyreek Hill on special teams is key. Hill has amazing speed and the Steelers need to consider kicking away from him or if they are brazen enough to allow him to return the ball, they need to find a way to limit how far he goes. He can be a game changer.

The offensive line must give Ben time. The Chiefs have a solid defense, one that can disrupt plays. The O-line has to ensure Ben is not hit often and give him time to extend plays, which when he does they usually result in big plays for the black and gold.

Here are a Few Things to Watch:

James Harrison-He played a huge role for the defense against the Dolphins last week and I expect more of that tenacity this week. You have to assume he’s playing in his last post season and will retire after it’s all done so he wants to go out on top.

Ryan Shazier-I anticipate big things out of him tonight, look for him to create a turnover of some kind.

DeAngelo Williams-I have a feeling he’s going to play a role in this offense tonight and he’ll allow Bell to split out wide or even take a breather for a play or two.

The Weather-What kind of a factor will it be?

Mike Pelaia hosts the website Steel Nation Association http://www.steelnationassociation.com – Covering the Steelers and helping Children’s Hospital All Day Everyday. You can e-mail him at mike@steelnationassociation.com .

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: