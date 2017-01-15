Field Negro…An icon takes a stance

John Lewis, the civil rights icon who literally bled so that America could become a more perfect union, is coming under fire from people in the majority population for daring to speak his mind when it comes to Мистер trump.

Mr Lewis, when pressed by Chuck Todd of NBC, declared that he believed that Donald trump was an illegitimate president, and, as a result, he would not be attending his inauguration.

Oh the outrage!

Anderson Cooper spoke for most White Americans when he said the following:

“I get he doesn’t like Donald Trump,” Cooper said, “I get he doesn’t accept the results of the election, but is this helpful in any way?… If a Republican had said this about President-elect Hillary Clinton, Democrats would be up in arms.” [Source]

The president-elect has been saying for years that the president is an illegitimate president by questioning where he was born, but there was no outrage from the right, and no real outrage from the left. In fact, Мистер trump built his political career on that lie.

So now John Lewis is some kind of radical whose hatred for Whitey is such that it is causing him to disrespect the presidency and the traditions in our country.

This, of course, is the same John Lewis who forgave the racist klansman who beat his brains in and tried to kill him in South Carolina back in 1961. There is not a racist bone in the man’s body, and I am sure that it has never occurred to America that his position about trump is coming from a place of principle.

So it has come to this. Democratic and republican leaders are trying to encourage Lewis to change his mind.

“Republican Senator Ben Sasse, who took a principled anti-Trump stance during the election last year, publicly reached out to Lewis on Twitter tonight encouraging him to attend the inauguration a week from today:

To John Lewis, one of my heroes:

Please come to the Inauguration. It isn’t about a man. It is a celebration of peaceful transfer of power.

6:51 PM – 13 Jan 2017”

With all due respect to the senator, it is about “a man”, a very bad one.

And thank you John Lewis for having the courage to speak up for what you believe in; just like you did back in the fifties and sixties.

You know, like I do, that history has a way of repeating itself.

