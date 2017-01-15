Metro
CEA presents 22nd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Posted 5 hours ago.


Courier Newsroom
RASHAD BYRDSONG, who talked about Kwanzaa, gave an overview of where Blacks stand, in Pittsburgh and the country, in 2016.

The 22nd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration was held Dec. 30 at the Community Empowerment Association’s Arts, Culture and Training Institute, located at 7120 Kelly St. in Homewood.

“The goal is for the mind-set to spread into the community. Building self-determination and self-consciousness is the purpose of Kwanzaa and a philosophy in which we live. It’s our way of keeping the rich tradition community-based and community driven,” said Rashad Byrdsong, president & CEO of CEA.

For decades, CEA has been a leader in helping disadvantaged children, youth, individuals and families with training, employment, after school enrichment as well as mental health, violence prevention, and supportive services.  An advocate of cultural enrichment, CEA also provides activities that celebrate the diversity of the Black experience which includes the Black Family Reunion, Founder’s Day, the Day of Black Male Solidarity, Ancestor’s Day and the Kwanzaa celebration.

GIFTS FOR YOUTH—A few of the youth who received gifts at the celebration are, from left: Nate Bey, Hailey Pressley and Tia’lynn Bey.

An avid observer of the value system of the seven principles of Kwanzaa (Nguzo Saba), the theme of the celebration was NIA—(PURPOSE).

The principle of NIA reinforces the central ethical teachings of our ancestors that humans are chosen to bring good in the world and that we should and shall never rest until the goodness and wellbeing of the world and all in it are secured.

