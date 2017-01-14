The Opinionated Spectator: NFL Playoff Divisional Round Picks… Chasing Perfection

Should we discuss how brilliant my picks were for the wildcard weekend? Should we talk about how I went 4-0? Should we discuss how perfection is distant but still attainable? No. We won’t talk about my performance. Simply because we don’t want to jinx anything or upset God by any random pride. Pause. “Lord, I know you are busy fielding Russell Wilson’s prayers but I need your help. Forgive me for gloating. Your HUMBLE servant, Alexis” Unpause.

Okay, it’s the divisional playoff round, baby. I’m going after perfection. Let’s do this!!!

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

If Houston had a quarterback that I could trust, I would take Houston’s defense over New England’s offense. I know those sound like fighting words but New England had a pretty soft schedule this season and their offense has not been adequately tested. Houston’s defense played fast and was menacing against Oakland. Literally, Jadeveon Clowney was all over the place. However, Houston doesn’t have a trustworthy quarterback. Brock Osweiler did a good job with playing against Oakland but I don’t think he is capable of a repeat performance. Tom Brady is going to give a clinic on how to create points against a team that likes to bring pressure. I have every belief that Tom Brady will not only win this game but it will be over well before the end of the fourth quarter.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

I do not trust Matt Ryan. He has just enough of Carson Palmer in him for me to pause before I pick him in the playoffs. Listen, I get it. Atlanta has been on a roll. They have been putting up at least 30 points a game. Ryan and Julio Jones has been absolutely amazing. But there is just a small still voice that has to give the edge to the away team in this game. Granted, Russell Wilson and his offense has had a difficult time scoring. But here is a dirty little secret, this game will not be about offense. This game will be about defense. Can the shorthanded, fragmented, and at times frustrated Seattle defense go into the Georgia dome and shut Matt Ryan down? I say, yes. I believe that Pete Carroll will have his men frothing at the mouth just waiting for the opportunity to pounce on Matt and disrupt him long enough to make it difficult for Julio Jones to be special. Remember, this is Matt Ryan. What Matt Ryan hates more than anything is to be hit, tackled, or hurried. Also, Ryan is not terribly mobile. Look for the Seattle to impose their will in this game and Russell Wilson to score just enough to advance to the next round. I’m taking Seattle Seahawks in the game.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is a talented quarterback who will lead the Dallas Cowboys franchise to greatness. It’s disappointing because I hate the Dallas Cowboys and to see them have a winning combination with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott makes me sad. They are going to be really good for a very long time. But on Sunday, they are going to lose. On Sunday, we are going to remember that Dak is still a rookie and that this is his first playoff start. He will shake off the nerves early and play well but I have to give the edge to Aaron Rogers. We can’t underestimate how important it was for the Green Bay Packers to beat a talented Giants team. It validated them and brought them together even more. Also, Clay Matthews is coming for Dak Prescott. Did you see Clay Matthews on Sunday? You think he is not ridiculously hyped about this game? You think Julius Peppers doesn’t have 36 reasons to go after the quarterback? I know that Dallas has been playing well all year. I know that Dallas wants to solidify that they are real contenders. They are going to try to control the tempo of this game and keep Aaron Rogers off the field. But my gut says they will fall just short of winning the game on Sunday to Aaron Rogers and his precise, scary, accurate arm. The only thing that stops Rogers is if his receivers decide to just drop passes for no reason at all. And, I’m not going to lie to you, there will be part of me that enjoys seeing thousands of Dallas fans go home sorrowfully. Yes and Yes. It is with great delight that I pick Green Bay Packers to advance.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

This is a game that could go either way. There are a lot of people who are touting Kansas City Chiefs but I simply do not trust Alex Smith or Andy Reid. There are just too many variables that have to go right for this particular team to do well. First, they have to overcome Alex Smith’s ghost of playoff’s past. Second, they have to overcome the ghost of Andy Reid’s past. Third, they have to shut down the Steelers running game and find a way to nullify Antonio Brown. The only way that I see Kansas City showing up and winning is if the Pittsburgh Steelers simply don’t play to their potential. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the most inconsistent, bi-polar team in the playoffs. Last week, they were dialed in and looked ready to fight so I am assuming that they will be ready for this game as well. The Steelers are going to have to overcome Joey Porter’s off field distraction and Ben’s foot injury to win. If Ben is not mobile, then this could present a problem. But, I still go with a healthy Le’Veon Bell to grind out those first downs. Kansas City Chiefs haven’t won a home playoff game in twenty- two years and this will not be the year that they break that drought. I have the Pittsburgh Steelers advancing to the next round.

So there you have it. I am picking the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers to advance. Last week, I picked four home teams and this week I’m going with three road teams and Brady. At this point, I only have faith in Brady.

Perfection might be fleeting but we are yet rolling. Sit back, relax and enjoy the games folks.

Playoff record 4-0.

(Source for this story was ESPN.com, Associated Press)

