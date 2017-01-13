Third World rocks New Hazlett Theater

Reggae legends Third World packed the New Hazlett Theater on the North Side for a classic concert of great music.

Third World is a band from Jamaica that performs disco, R&B, Bossa Nova, light pop-jazz and many other forms of music, but their claim to fame is Reggae.

“We have had so many influences in our lives like James Brown, our parents introduced classical music when we were young, we grew up with a sense that music is just music regardless who it comes from,” said one of its founders Richard Daley.

The Hazlett Theater was filled with all the seats taken and some people standing to see and hear the sounds of the Third World band. Towards the end of the concert the group called for people to go ahead and dance and that’s what they did. They came down to the front of the stage and danced during the last three or four songs and the encore set.

The whole crowd sang along to songs like “96 Degrees” and “We Found Love” as well as other songs from Third World.

Daley was 22 years old in 1973 when the group started.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: