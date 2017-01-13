President Obama Establishes Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument

Before leaving the White House, President Barack Obama formally designated the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument Thursday, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

The Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, Freedom Riders National Monument, and the Reconstruction Era National Monument designations comes during Obama’s last days in the White House.

“These monuments preserve the vibrant history of the Reconstruction Era and its role in redefining freedom. They tell the important stories of the citizens who helped launch the civil rights movement in Birmingham and the Freedom Riders whose bravery raised national awareness of segregation and violence. These stories are part of our shared history,” President Obama said in a statement.

The Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument includes the Birmingham Civil Rights District, a historic landmark in Alabama and the heart of the civil rights movement, where civil rights leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. marched and fought racism. The district includes the 16th Street Baptist Church, where four young African American girls were killed and others injured when a bomb exploded during a church service. Kelly Ingram Park, the A.G. Gaston Motel, Bethel Baptist Church, and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute are also part of the monument.

Alabama officials expect the designation to “have a significant economic impact on the Magic City and bring a national spotlight to the pivotal role Birmingham played in the struggle for racial equality in the 1960s,” reports AL.com.

SOURCE: NBC News, AL.com

SEE ALSO:

National Park Named For Harriet Tubman Receives Green Light

Obama Awards Biden With Presidential Medal Of Freedom