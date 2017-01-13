Just Sayin’…Congratulations to the Women of Excellence

Congratulations goes out to all the Women of Excellence celebrated by the New Pittsburgh Courier January 6.

It was a pleasure to be in the company of not just brilliant women, but such beautiful women of all ages. Hopefully this is just the tip of the iceberg for Black women throughout the city in their efforts to break the glass ceilings not only in the corporate world, but in nonprofits, and as entrepreneurs.

Hopefully the doors will remain open for Black women with the new administration and the new direction the country is supposed to be going in under President Trump. With the new emphasis on business maybe more money will be available to help Black women create more new businesses, and the Black community will understand the importance of supporting them.

It’s great that more Blacks are looking to start their own businesses, when in the past we were taught to work for someone else.

Again kudos goes out to each and every person honored.

Speaking of business, it has been reported by the media, Fox News in particular, that the Republican House and Senate are seeking to cut corporate taxes 15 percent, whereas Trump wants 20 percent. They feel this will spur more business by freeing up more capital. My question is yes it frees up more money, but will that money be spent by the corporations to expand their businesses and create more jobs? Spend that money to increase pay for employees? Or simply keep it to fatten their bank accounts?

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: