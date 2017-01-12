Was Obama’s last action the politics of embarrassment?

Gore Vidal once said we live in the United States of amnesia.

Let’s test that theory.

Do you remember this 2013 headline: Obama knew of NSA spying on Merkel and approved of it?

Angela Merkel is the German Chancellor.

The German government discovered America’s National Security Agency was intercepting her cell phone conversations. Of course, the German Chancellor was livid and demanded an explanation from American officials. But the Obama administration had a difficult time making a creditable case for their activities.

If you didn’t remember that headline how about this one from 2014: Germany orders CIA station chief to leave over spying allegations?

This form of retaliation is usually conducted between espionage adversaries such as the United States and Russia. A CIA expert said, “The Germans must feel compelled to do this for political reasons, because there are ways to convey one’s displeasure without taking this kind of overt step.”

Another intelligence expert said, “The reality is that every country should operate on the basis that it is being spied upon…The German government needs to tone down the volume. We are a family of nations in the west and when things go wrong, you work them out like good families—within the family.”

