Steel Sensations…It’s time for the LeVeon Bell show

The Steelers throttled the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at home and are moving onto the divisional round of the playoffs to face the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday.

This Chiefs game won’t be a blowout like the Dolphins game this past week or even the first game between these two teams back in October.

In that game, Big Ben tossed 5 touchdown passes, two to Antonio Brown; LeVeon Bell rushed for 144 yards and Sammie Coates was the overall leading receiver for the black and goldwith six catches for 79 yards.

The Chiefs fell to 2-2 that week but finished the season 10-2 and nabbed the number two seed, while the Steelers improved to 3-1 on that afternoon and finished up 8-4. Kansas City is 6-2 at home this season and have a quarterback who is extremely efficient in Alex Smith. He makes smart decisions and has a great Tight End that he utilizes in Travis Kelce and these guys won’t be easily stopped a second time around, especially after the 3 month run they’ve been on.

The Steelers dominated this team in week 4; they won’t do so this week. Their job is to simply go into one of the hardest places to play in the NFL and come out with a win, no matter what it takes to do so.

While Ben is great, this is the LeVeon Bell show in the playoffs. He provides ball control, explosiveness and a dual threat as a rusher and receiver. The offense needs to center around him and go from there. Having Big Ben as a ‘backup’ plan is just gravy.

It’s time for LeVeon Bell to earn that money he’s about to get paid via the franchise tag (or hopefully a long term deal).

Bell is the team MVP for a reason and he showed it last week in a monstrous way. If I ever had any doubt about the Steelers having to keep Bell, they were all erased last week with that performance. He can carry this team on his back and when the black and gold enter Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, I expect everyone to board that train and watch the show.

Big Ben has said over and over in recent weeks, he wants Bell to lead the way. Don’t worry about Ben, he’ll do his part too but this is Bells time and he’s rising to the occasion. If Bell gets 25 to 30 touches this week, look for a Steeler ‘W’ and a subsequent trip to New England.

It may be tough, to the point where this Chiefs team could be the hardest team left on the potential schedule, yes, I know a trip to New England would be likely, but this Steelers are capable of getting this done.

They need to make the right decisions and play intelligently in the process. The most correct and intelligent decision this team can make is to watch the LeVeon Bell Show unfold before their very eyes and let number 26 do his thing. He can take this team a LONG way.

As Terrell Owens famously said years ago; “Get Your Popcorn Ready”.

Enjoy the Show.

Mike Pelaia hosts the website Steel Nation Association http://www.steelnationassociation.com – Covering the Steelers and helping Children’s Hospital All Day Everyday. You can e-mail him at mike@steelnationassociation.com .

