Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson in new TV Series has Internet going crazy

Who signed off on this?

Posted 3 hours ago.


NewsOne Staff
White actor Joseph Fiennes actually thought it would be appropriate to play a Black man – not just any Black man, but one of the most celebrated entertainers in history, Michael Jackson.

In a newly released trailer for Urban Myths, a UK series that aims to tell multiple “true-ish” stories of the famous, Fiennes appears as a direct creepy caricature of Jackson.

The episode tells the story of an urban myth that says Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando once rented a car together and drove from New York across country in the aftermath of 9/11.

The series will cover a variety of narratives, including short sketches based on stories surrounding Hitler and Bob Dylan, just to name a few.

Last year, when the story broke that Fiennes would take on the role of Jackson at the height of #OscarsSoWhite, the actor sat down with The Guardian and defended his decision: “I felt this was a wonderful challenge, I read the script and it’s very funny,” Fiennes said. “It’s a satire, it’s just a 20-minute satire. It’s a sketch about a story that could have been a legend or could have been true. So we’ll see what the audience makes of it.”

The undefeated internet came for Fiennes in full force after the trailer’s release.

Watch the trailer above and try not to cringe.

SOURCE: The Guardian

A year ago, it was announced that White actor Joseph Fiennes would be portraying Michael Jackson in a British TV program. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/11/entertainment/joseph-fiennes-michael-jackson/"><strong>CNN</strong></a&gt; reports: <em>“Urban Myths” tells a series of stories, including a fabled one in which Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (played by Brian Cox) supposedly took a cross-country road trip after 9/11.</em> Here are some of the best Twitter responses to a first look at the white-washed portrayal of MJ.

