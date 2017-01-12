Homewood Café offers coffee and uniqueness in community

Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on any given day community leaders like Fred Brown or Jerome Jackson, entrepreneurs including Roland Ford and Christian Hughes, college students and just ordinary people can be found at 532 North Homewood Ave. patronizing the Everyday Café.

Considered Homewood’s hub for innovation and inspiration, where great coffee and passionate people meet every day, the dream of the owners is for the café to be Pittsburgh’s quintessential place for premium coffee and delicious food.

Considered a social enterprise, operated by the Oasis Project, the community and economic development division of Bible Center Church, Pastor Cynthia M. Wallace, identifies the Everyday Café as Pittsburgh’s first completely cashless coffeehouse. Cashless meaning that the business only accepts debt and credit cards or the Everyday Café Gift Card. The gift card enables customers to put money on the card to pay for purchases and to earn loyalty points to receive a free coffee or tea after purchasing nine.

The café, according to Wallace, executive pastor of Bible Center and executive director of the Oasis Project, fulfills a need in the community for a gathering or meeting space where people can get a good cup of coffee and a light breakfast or lunch. Considering it’s a multi-use space equipped with free WiFi, a mix of comfortable seating and work tables it is located across the street from the Homewood-Brushton Busway and moments from Point Breeze, East Liberty, Shadyside and Oakland. The building also houses the senior citizen building, Sandidge Photography Studio and All State Insurance.

