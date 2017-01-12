Metro
Chief defends cop after Joey Porter”s arrest is questioned

The Associated Press
Acting Chief Scott Schubert

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Pittsburgh’s acting police chief is defending an officer who arrested Steelers coach Joey Porter outside a bar Sunday night after the independent Citizens Police Review Board announced it’s investigating.

Review board executive director Elizabeth Pittinger says the “high visibility” of the incident prompted the review, even though the board typically doesn’t investigate unless someone complains about police misconduct. Porter’s attorney says they didn’t file a complaint about the officer’s conduct.

Acting police Chief Scott Schubert says video he’s reviewed of the incident supports Officer Paul Abel’s version of events and justifies the arrest. Abel says Porter grabbed him by the wrist after he went to break up a dispute between Porter and a bouncer, hours after the team’s playoff win over the Miami Dolphins.

The review board has the power to make disciplinary recommendations only.

 

