Broncos hire former Jet Vance Joseph as head coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (NewYork/AP) — A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway’s pick this time around.

“It’s official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!” Elway tweeted early Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph impressed Elway in 2015 when Gary Kubiak got the job. He was on Elway’s short list when Kubiak, 55, stepped down last week over health concerns after Denver (9-7) missed the playoffs a year after winning Super Bowl 50.

Joseph, the 44-year-old ex-Colorado quarterback and former Jets cornerback, spent last season as Miami’s defensive coordinator after building a reputation as one of the league’s top secondary coaches.

Following Tuesday’s interview, Joseph returned to Broncos headquarters Wednesday after scuttling plans to fly to California to interview with the Chargers, 49ers and Rams.

Joseph played two seasons in the NFL — 1995 with the Jets and 1996 with the Colts. With the Jets, he appeared in 13 games, starting six and intercepting two passes.

The Broncos went 9-7 this past season and missed the playoffs.

