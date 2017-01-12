BMe awards Perry $40,000 to recognize youth genius

Pittsburgh, PA.—BMe Community, One North Side, Ya Momz House, Inc. and Pittsburgh Perry High School leadership are launching an impactful program that will recognize and champion the innovative ideas of North Side youth.

Pittsburgh Perry students wrote thoughtful proposals about a business idea that they wish to see or create on the North Side. The 40 student-led projects will be awarded up to $1K to complete their project in the North Side community.

The North Side Narratives program will be implemented throughout 2017 and is being led by BMe Pittsburgh’s Community Manager Harry Johnson II, BMe Leader and Emmy-Award winner Emmai Alaquiva, and Ya Momz House, Inc. Executive Vice President Victoria Snyder.

The program has gained the support of Pittsburgh Perry faculty and the backing of its new Principal James Cooper, who believes the experimental learning program has the perfect components needed to help foster creativity, leadership and service within student body.

Pittsburgh Perry High School and the Community College of Allegheny County have partnered to implement a dual enrollment entrepreneurship course for three credit hours for the student led projects chosen and supported by the North Side Narratives selection committee.

