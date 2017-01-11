Steelers face Chiefs in Super Bowl quest

The Steelers repaid the Miami Dolphins for their 30-15 victory over them with a 30-12 win Sunday, setting the stage for the AFC semi-finals with the AFC West champions the Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) this Sunday at 1 p.m. in Kansas City.

The Steelers jumped all over the Dolphins in the first quarter with three quick scores building up a 20-6 lead to cruise on to a final 30-12 victory in pretty much what everyone expected.

In his first playoff game Le’Veon Bell set a Steelers playoff record with 167 yards on 29 carries and 2 touchdowns. But it was Antonio Brown who closed the door early on the Dolphins with touchdown catches of 50 and 62 yards to put the Steelers out front and they never looked back.

Once again the Steelers defense was awesome shutting down the running game that had allowed 204 yards by Jay Ajayi rushing the first meeting and held him to just 33 yards on 16 carries.

James Harrison continues to look like a 26 year old instead of a 36 year old veteran as he led the defense with 12 tackles and 2 sacks. Lawrence Timmons kept pressure on the quarterback all game long while stopping the running game with 14 tackles. But they had plenty of help Ryan Shazier, Javon Hargrove, and Stephon Tuitt who all had monster games.

