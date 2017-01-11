:10—So it’s true what the old folks say. “You never miss your water till the well runs dry.” I know you missed me, but I’m back. Now let’s get it started.

:09—I know you’re Steelers crazy right now, but just sit tight. I’ll get to that in a minute. We got time. Miami ain’t going nowhere I promise ya! Let’s get caught up on some stuff first…I’ve been gone two weeks now!

:08—So “you people” still think Donald Trump is the man, even after everybody on the planet knows that he’s in bed with the Russians. Okay, but if your butt is shoveling snow in Siberia next week, you only have you and the rest of middle America to blame!

:07—It takes a big man to admit he’s wrong. I’m a big man…and I was wrong. And a small man called me on it. (I mean small with all due respect…Big Smile!) But Braddock Roy, the first assistant to Eddie Jefferies, the president of the “Know It All Club,” caught me two times. Yes, I forgot to put Walter Payton in the top ten running backs list. Ink him in third behind the great Jim Brown and Gayle Sayers. And somehow I left Randy Moss off the all time receivers list…yeah, I know! Well you can put him in behind Jerry Rice and Lynn Swann. I know, I know, but I’m taking Swann!!! Now shut up and move on.

