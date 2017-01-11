Man admits to threatening judge, his daughter’s grandmother

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ A Pennsylvania man has admitted to threatening his daughter’s grandmother, a prosecutor and a judge.

Investigators say 34-year-old Tex Ortiz, of Wilkinsburg, threatened the maternal grandmother of his 2-year-old daughter in a letter. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2i9CbmE) the letter also mentioned Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel and Assistant District Attorney Lee Goldfarb.

Ortiz was sentenced to eight to 22 years for kidnapping and interference with the custody of a child in 2014 after the grandmother was awarded temporary custody in family court. McDaniel and Goldfarb were involved in the case.

On Monday, Ortiz pleaded guilty to charges of retaliation, terroristic threats, harassment and criminal solicitation. He has been ordered to serve three to six years in addition to his current sentence.

