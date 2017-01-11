Classifieds
Employment Opportunities 1-11-17

Grow Pittsburgh now hiring for full-time and part-time positions. Visit our website at
www.growpittsburgh.org

 

 
Transportation Outreach Specialist
Well organized self-starter to promote transportation options by building relationships with commuters, employers, and the general public. Qualifications include outreach experience, customer service skills, attention to detail, and valid PA license.  See detailed job description at http://www.spcregion.org.  Email resume, cover letter, and salary requirements to hr@spcregion.org. EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/Disability Employer

 

 
SURGICAL ONCOLOGIST
University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Surgical Oncologist in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, PA. Specialize in surgical oncology performing surgical procedures to diagnose, stage, and treat cancer and/or to relieve symptoms; perform biopsies, resections, reconstructive and palliative surgeries. Must have a Medical degree or foreign equivalent; completion of five years of post-graduate training in Surgery; Must be Board eligible or certified in General Surgery; completion of two-year fellowship training in Surgical Oncology – fellowship training must include training in advanced gastrointestinal surgical oncology techniques with peritoneal cancer; Must have a valid PA medical license or be eligible for licensure. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 160001OZ in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

 

 

