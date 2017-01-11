Coard: Right on! NAACP protests Jeff Sessions

Donald Trump is a racist. He was a racist when he was compelled to enter into a court settlement after being sued in 1973 by the Justice Department for housing discrimination in New York. He was a racist when he called for the death penalty for five innocent Black kids who were falsely accused of a brutal rape in Central Park in 1989.
He was a racist when he publicly became a “birther” in 2011 by claiming that President Barack Obama is a foreigner. He was a racist when in 2015 he called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims” and for the creation of a scarlet letter-type “Muslim database” and when he said Mexicans are “rapists.” He was a racist when in 2016 he announced Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions as his Attorney General nominee. He is still a racist in 2017 because a racist is what a racist does. And what that racist did was to select the aforementioned Sessions whose own racism is legendary- and documented.
Sessions himself is such a racist that even the usually non-confrontational NAACP was moved to take a strong stand- actually a strong sit- during a righteous sit-in on January 3 at his Senate office in Mobile to demand that he withdraw his name from consideration as Attorney General because he is “a threat to all of our civil rights,” as stated by NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks. It was Brooks, along with five other impressively “woke” and civilly disobedient members, who was arrested and charged with criminal trespass during that daylong sit-in. And the NAACP didn’t stop there. They also organized sit-ins at Sessions’ Birmingham, Montgomery, Huntsville, and Dothan offices. By the way, based on the NAACP’s renewed 1960s-style confrontational activism, this week I finally renewed my official membership in this historically accomplished civil rights organization
1. In a 1986 remark about the Ku Klux Klan, Sessions said “I used to think they’re OK” until learning that some of them were “pot smokers.” So I guess it’s OK to lynch thousands of innocent Black men, women, and children. Just don’t get high while doing it.
2. Also in 1986, this time after being nominated by President Ronald Reagan for a federal judgeship, Sessions was questioned at a Senate hearing about accusations that he had referred to the NAACP as an “un-American (group) trying to force civil rights down the throats of people,” had said a white lawyer who defended Blacks in voting rights cases was a “traitor and disgrace to his race,” and had called Thomas Figures, a Black Assistant U.S. Attorney, “boy” while telling him to “be careful as to what you say to white folks.” In response to all that, Sessions’ only comment to the Senators was “(I am) loose with my tongue on occasion.”
4. In 2006, Sessions described the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965 as “a piece of intrusive legislation.”
5. Sessions is a strong proponent of Trump’s plan to reinstate and unleash the unconstitutional “Stop & Frisk” policy. Accordingly, he aggressively supports the “Department of Defense 1033 Program,” which gives local police departments- especially in poor Black neighborhoods- unrestrained access to even more high-powered wartime military equipment such as tanks, armored vehicles, grenade launchers, etc.
Let’s stop Sessions (as well as Trump). Call Democratic Congressman Bob Brady at (215) 389-4627 and Democratic Congressman Dwight Evans at (215) 276-0340 and tell them to use all of their political influence and political connections to officially and publicly oppose Sessions for the position of Attorney General. Tell them to follow the lead of the NAACP by taking some kind of strong stand against Sessions. And keep calling them until they agree to do something. Also, make sure they tell you exactly what they’re gonna do and exactly when they’re gonna do it. That’s why we elected them.
http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/coard-right-on-naacp-protests-jeff-sessions/article_effc803d-2841-5d99-b363-6a37c69fe4e3.html