Bids and Proposals 1-11-17



PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.port

authority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on January 25, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527, for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

Bid Number Bid Name

B161097 Underground Teraction Power Cable

B1611102 Bucket Trucks

B1611103 LED Fixtures for Steel Plaza and Wood Street Stations

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

B160761AR Copier Management Services

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am on January 10, 2017 at Port Authority, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527. Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.



OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

Of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on February 7, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Allegheny K-5

Installation of Classroom Ceiling Fans Electrical Prime

Pittsburgh Brashear H. S.

ADA Toilet Room Renovations

General, Plumbing, HVAC, and Electrical Primes

Pittsburgh Colfax K-8

Restroom Renovations

General, Asbestos, Plumbing, HVAC and Electrical Primes

Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5

Auditorium Ventilation Unit Replacement General, Asbestos, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5

Boiler Replacement

Asbestos, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-5

Roof Replacement

General and Plumbing Primes

Pittsburgh Perry H. S.

New Theatrical Lighting and Sound System

Electrical Prime

Pittsburgh Various Pgh. Schools

Carbon Monoxide and Heat Detection System

Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pittsburgh Westwood K-5

Elevator Addition

General, Plumbing, HVAC and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 9, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

