Announcements – Public Notice 1-11-17

ADVERTISEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT
ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
The Allegheny County Airport Authority will host a Small Business Fair at Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, Ticketing Level (north end adjacent to the American Airlines Ticketing Counter), P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370 from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on January 31, 2017.
The purpose of the Small Business Fair is to provide an opportunity to the business community to obtain information on doing business as a consultant, construction company, vendor, and supplier for the Allegheny County Airport Authority. Staff from the Authority’s various areas including Business Development, Safety, Security, Communications, Finance, Planning & Environmental Affairs, Maintenance, Engineering & Construction and Procurement will be on hand to answer questions.
To register for the event by end of business on January 30, visit http://www.flypittsburgh.com/doing-business/business-opportunities.
Please call Samantha Stedford, Manager of Business Diversity and Outreach, at 412-472-3648 for additional information.
REQUEST FOR
QUALIFICATIONS ALLEGHENY
COUNTY SANITARY
AUTHORITY PUBLIC NOTICE
The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of
Qualifications from Professional Engineering Firms who wish to be considered for the following:
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER
GREEN STORMWATER
INFRASTRUCTURE/SOURCE
CONTROLS CAPITAL PROJECT S455
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
This project will advance the Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI)/Source Control components of the ALCOSAN Wet Weather Plan in accordance with the Consent Decree requirements and with the long term objective of improving water quality while advancing the benefits of a regional sewer system.
Interested firms shall submit twelve (12) bound paper copies and one (1) electronic copy on a CD in a sealed envelope plainly marked:
Statement of Qualifications for
Program Manager
Green Stormwater Infrastructure/Source Control
Capital Project S455
Allegheny County Sanitary Authority
3300 Preble Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15233
Attention: Suzanne Thomas
An informational meeting will be held at January 20, 2017 at 10:00am in the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on February 10, 2017. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx. All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas, at suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.
ALCOSAN encourages third party certified businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged, women and service-disabled veteran small business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm(s). The Firm(s) selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, women, and service-disabled veteran-owned small business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Supplier Diversity Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend the informational meeting.
Jan Oliver
Director of Regional Conveyance
NOTICE TO PUBLIC
Pursuant to 55 PA Code 5100.12 and 5100.81, Allegheny County Department of Human Services Administrator of Mental Health Services hereby provides public notice of the approved and designated facilities that are available to provide involuntary emergency examinations, involuntary treatment or voluntary treatment funded in whole or in part by MH/OID funds. The following are the facilities in Allegheny County to which a person may be taken pursuant to Section 302 of the Mental Health Procedures Act:
Allegheny Valley/Alle-Kiski Hospital
Forbes Regional Hospital
Heritage Valley-Sewickley Hospital
Jefferson Hospital
Ohio Valley Hospital
St. Clair Memorial Hospital
UPMC-McKeesport
UPMC-Mercy
UPMC-Montefiore
UPMC-Presbyterian
UPMC-Shadyside
UPMC-Western Pennsylvania
Psychiatric Institute and Clinic (WPIC)
VA Pittsburgh Health System-
University Drive Campus
(Veterans only)
Limited Designated Facilities
(authorized and designated for
involuntary examination and treatment)
LifeCare Hospital
Southwood Psychiatric Hospital
State Correctional Institution at Pittsburgh
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department
of Human Services