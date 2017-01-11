Announcements – Public Notice 1-11-17

ADVERTISEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Allegheny County Airport Authority will host a Small Business Fair at Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, Ticketing Level (north end adjacent to the American Airlines Ticketing Counter), P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370 from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on January 31, 2017.

The purpose of the Small Business Fair is to provide an opportunity to the business community to obtain information on doing business as a consultant, construction company, vendor, and supplier for the Allegheny County Airport Authority. Staff from the Authority’s various areas including Business Development, Safety, Security, Communications, Finance, Planning & Environmental Affairs, Maintenance, Engineering & Construction and Procurement will be on hand to answer questions.

To register for the event by end of business on January 30, visit http://www.flypittsburgh.com/doing-business/business-opportunities.

Please call Samantha Stedford, Manager of Business Diversity and Outreach, at 412-472-3648 for additional information.



REQUEST FOR

QUALIFICATIONS ALLEGHENY

COUNTY SANITARY

AUTHORITY PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of

Qualifications from Professional Engineering Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

GREEN STORMWATER

INFRASTRUCTURE/SOURCE

CONTROLS CAPITAL PROJECT S455

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

This project will advance the Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI)/Source Control components of the ALCOSAN Wet Weather Plan in accordance with the Consent Decree requirements and with the long term objective of improving water quality while advancing the benefits of a regional sewer system.

Interested firms shall submit twelve (12) bound paper copies and one (1) electronic copy on a CD in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for

Program Manager

Green Stormwater Infrastructure/Source Control

Capital Project S455

Allegheny County Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

An informational meeting will be held at January 20, 2017 at 10:00am in the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on February 10, 2017. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx. All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas, at suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.

ALCOSAN encourages third party certified businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged, women and service-disabled veteran small business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm(s). The Firm(s) selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, women, and service-disabled veteran-owned small business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Supplier Diversity Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend the informational meeting.

Jan Oliver

Director of Regional Conveyance



NOTICE TO PUBLIC

Pursuant to 55 PA Code 5100.12 and 5100.81, Allegheny County Department of Human Services Administrator of Mental Health Services hereby provides public notice of the approved and designated facilities that are available to provide involuntary emergency examinations, involuntary treatment or voluntary treatment funded in whole or in part by MH/OID funds. The following are the facilities in Allegheny County to which a person may be taken pursuant to Section 302 of the Mental Health Procedures Act:

Allegheny Valley/Alle-Kiski Hospital

Forbes Regional Hospital

Heritage Valley-Sewickley Hospital

Jefferson Hospital

Ohio Valley Hospital

St. Clair Memorial Hospital

UPMC-McKeesport

UPMC-Mercy

UPMC-Montefiore

UPMC-Presbyterian

UPMC-Shadyside

UPMC-Western Pennsylvania

Psychiatric Institute and Clinic (WPIC)

VA Pittsburgh Health System-

University Drive Campus

(Veterans only)

Limited Designated Facilities

(authorized and designated for

involuntary examination and treatment)

LifeCare Hospital

Southwood Psychiatric Hospital

State Correctional Institution at Pittsburgh

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services

