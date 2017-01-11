Announcements – Meetings 1-11-17

Allegheny County Department of
Human Services
Children, Youth and Families Advisory Board
2017 Meeting Schedule
The Children, Youth and Families (CYF) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2017 will be held the first Wednesday of every other month, from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Rachel Carson Room, Lower Level unless otherwise noted.
The CYF Advisory Board 2017 meeting schedule is:
March 1
May 3
July 5
September 6
November 1
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department
of Human Services
Notice of Annual Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the 2017 annual meeting of the Board of Directors of the Allegheny County Housing Authority will be held at 10:30 a.m. on January 18, 2017 in the Authority’s Boardroom located on the 12th Floor, 625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The meeting will be preceded with a meeting of the Finance and Audit Committee at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Board’s review of the agenda for the annual meeting and other general matters at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend these meetings.
Notice of Regular Meetings
Notice is hereby given of the regular monthly meetings of the Board of Directors of the Allegheny County Housing Authority for calendar year 2017, all meetings to be held in the Authority’s Boardroom located on the 12th Floor, 625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. On the dates listed below, the Finance and Audit Committee will meet at 9:15 a.m., to be following by the Board’s review of the agenda and other general matters at 9:30 a.m. The Board of Directors meeting will commence at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend the committee meetings, agenda reviews and regular Board meetings.
February 15, 2017
March 15, 2017
April 19, 2017
May17, 2017
June 21, 2017
July 19, 2017
September 20, 2017
October 18, 2017
November 15, 2017
December 20, 2017
Frank Aggazio, Executive Director
Allegheny County Housing Authority
Allegheny County
Department of Human Services
Mental Health/Intellectual Disability Advisory Board
2017 Meeting Schedule
The Mental Health/Intellectual Disability (MH/ID) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2017 will be held on the second Tuesday of every other month, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Homestead Grays Conference Room, Lower Level, unless otherwise notified.
The MH/ID Advisory Board Meetings for 2017 are scheduled as follows:
January 10
March 14
May 9 (Joint meeting with Drug and Alcohol Planning Council)
July 11
September 13 (Second Wednesday, joint meeting with Drug and Alcohol Planning Council)
November 14
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department
of Human Services
Allegheny County
Department of Human Services
Drug & Alcohol Planning Council
2017 Meeting Schedule
The Drug & Alcohol Planning Council Meetings for calendar year 2017 will be held on the second Wednesday of every other month, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Homestead Grays Conference Room, Lower Level, unless otherwise notified.
The Drug & Alcohol Planning Council 2017 meeting schedule is:
January 11
March 15
May 9 (Second Tuesday, joint meeting with MH/ID Advisory Board)
July 12
September 13 (Joint meeting with MH/ID Advisory Board)
November 8
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department
of Human Services