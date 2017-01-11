Announcements – Meetings 1-11-17

Allegheny County Department of

Human Services

Children, Youth and Families Advisory Board

2017 Meeting Schedule

The Children, Youth and Families (CYF) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2017 will be held the first Wednesday of every other month, from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Rachel Carson Room, Lower Level unless otherwise noted.

The CYF Advisory Board 2017 meeting schedule is:

March 1

May 3

July 5

September 6

November 1

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services



Notice of Annual Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2017 annual meeting of the Board of Directors of the Allegheny County Housing Authority will be held at 10:30 a.m. on January 18, 2017 in the Authority’s Boardroom located on the 12th Floor, 625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The meeting will be preceded with a meeting of the Finance and Audit Committee at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Board’s review of the agenda for the annual meeting and other general matters at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

Notice of Regular Meetings

Notice is hereby given of the regular monthly meetings of the Board of Directors of the Allegheny County Housing Authority for calendar year 2017, all meetings to be held in the Authority’s Boardroom located on the 12th Floor, 625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. On the dates listed below, the Finance and Audit Committee will meet at 9:15 a.m., to be following by the Board’s review of the agenda and other general matters at 9:30 a.m. The Board of Directors meeting will commence at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend the committee meetings, agenda reviews and regular Board meetings.

February 15, 2017

March 15, 2017

April 19, 2017

May17, 2017

June 21, 2017

July 19, 2017

September 20, 2017

October 18, 2017

November 15, 2017

December 20, 2017

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

Allegheny County Housing Authority



Allegheny County

Department of Human Services

Mental Health/Intellectual Disability Advisory Board

2017 Meeting Schedule

The Mental Health/Intellectual Disability (MH/ID) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2017 will be held on the second Tuesday of every other month, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Homestead Grays Conference Room, Lower Level, unless otherwise notified.

The MH/ID Advisory Board Meetings for 2017 are scheduled as follows:

January 10

March 14

May 9 (Joint meeting with Drug and Alcohol Planning Council)

July 11

September 13 (Second Wednesday, joint meeting with Drug and Alcohol Planning Council)

November 14

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services



Allegheny County

Department of Human Services

Drug & Alcohol Planning Council

2017 Meeting Schedule

The Drug & Alcohol Planning Council Meetings for calendar year 2017 will be held on the second Wednesday of every other month, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Homestead Grays Conference Room, Lower Level, unless otherwise notified.

The Drug & Alcohol Planning Council 2017 meeting schedule is:

January 11

March 15

May 9 (Second Tuesday, joint meeting with MH/ID Advisory Board)

July 12

September 13 (Joint meeting with MH/ID Advisory Board)

November 8

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: