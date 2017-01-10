Porter placed on leave following South Side arrest

JOEY PORTER, Steelers’ assistant coach, will not be on the sideline for the Kansas City Chiefs game. (AP Photo)
Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been placed on leave after he was arrested on the South Side following the team’s wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers announced Jan. 9 afternoon.
The incident occurred Jan. 8, just hours after the Steelers defeated the Dolphins 30-12 in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Porter reportedly became angry when a doorman at The Flats on Carson Street wouldn’t let him in to attend a party he’d been invited to.
Police said they received a call about a man assaulting the doorman. When they arrived, they identified the man as Porter, who is the Steelers linebackers coach and a former player for the team.
The doorman reportedly told Porter, “Last time you were here, you threatened to kill me. You need to leave.”