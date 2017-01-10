Couple Leaves Racist Note For Virginia Waitress: ‘Great Service, Don’t Tip Black People’

Kelly Carter says she looked at the receipt three times because she was "shocked."

One Virginia waitress got a shocking and racist note Saturday from a couple she served at a restaurant, reports WJLA.

Kelly Carter, a longtime server at the restaurant Anita’s New Mexico Style Cafe in Ashburn, Virginia, said a White couple scribbled the words “great service don’t tip Black people” on their check, writes the news outlet:

Restaurant server Kelly Carter said she was shocked by the message. At first, she said she could not believe what she was reading. She said it was left, with no gratuity, by a 20-something white man and woman to whom she had served breakfast.

…It was two of her [Carter’s] regular customers – who witnessed her reaction to the message and who were outraged by the incident – who posted the photo on Facebook. By Sunday night, the Facebook post had been shared nearly 900 times.

The local chapter of the NAACP is also spreading the word. Hearing about the incident, restaurant managers said customers are now requesting Carter as their server and tipping generously. They said some are just stopping by to give her hugs and give her money.

Joining the protest, the Loudoun County NAACP tweeted that the “best disinfectant for this type of hate” is attention, reports the New York Daily News.

