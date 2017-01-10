Business and community leaders join forces to achieve equality for Women and Girls

Pittsburgh, PA – The Women and Girls Foundation (WGF) is kicking off the New Year by announcing new additions to its board of directors including some of the most powerful business and community leaders in Pittsburgh. Nine new directors, representing a variety of the region’s leading corporations and community organizations, will join the existing board of WGF – fighting to break down barriers so that every girl can rise, and every woman can soar.

WGF’s new and returning board members reflect the foundation’s mission of achieving gender equality by bringing together diverse groups of women and men to enact change. In 2017 WGF will continue its work to: train hundreds of girls to be future leaders; achieve equal pay for equal work; decrease poverty rates for single moms; and fight for paid family leave for every worker in Pennsylvania.

“I am deeply honored to join the WGF board,” said Arthur Pang, PPG Government Affairs Representative. “I’m optimistic that the work we do this year will continue to advance an economic, educational, and healthcare system that recognizes the value of women and girls in Western Pennsylvania.”

“I am excited to be working with WGF, because WGF takes an approach to benefit all women, not just some, and leverages relationships among people working toward similar goals. I am especially excited about the Paid Family Leave in PA project,” Mary McGlohon, Google Software Engineer.

New Members of the Board of Directors:

Janis Burley Wilson, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

Maris Bondi, UPMC

Len Caric, Uncle Charley’s Sausage Company

Nikia Coates, PNC

Dan Law, Thrival Innovation + Music Festival

Nikkilia Lu, SEIU 32BJ

Mary McGlohon, Google

Arthur Pang, PPG Industries

Diane Petronko, Women’s Rights Activist and Retired Health Practitioner

Returning Members:

Board Chair: Candi Castleberry Singleton, Dignity & Respect, Inc.

Vice-Chair: Suzan Lami, LGA Partners

Treasurer: Kathy Risko, Adagio Health

Secretary: Lynn Banaszak, Carnegie Mellon University, Disruptive Health Technology Institute

Kevin Carter, Adonai Center, Inc.

Cindy Fernandez-Nixon, Ansaldo STS USA; La Rumba Productions / Latin Media Productions LLC

Andrea F. Fitting, PhD, Mistress of Marketing, LLC

Marta McClintock-Comeaux, PhD, MSW, California University of Pennsylvania

Chaton Turner, Esq., UPMC /Chaton’s World: A Working Mom’s Quest for Balance in Stilettos

Keith Whitson, Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP

Roselyn Wilkinson, MBA, CFP, MD&A Financial Management Co.

Latasha Wilson-Batch, Best of the Batch Foundation

The Women and Girls Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The mission of the Women and Girls Foundation (WGF) is to achieve equality for women and girls, now and for generations to come. Our vision is for women and girls in Pennsylvania to have equal access, opportunity, and influence in all aspects of their public and private lives. To realize this vision, the organization’s active work is focused on developing the female leaders of tomorrow and advancing women’s rights today.

http://www.wgfpa.org

