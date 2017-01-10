Aliquippa’s Ty Law and Steelers Alan Faneca two of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame last week announced 15 finalists and cornerback Ty Law, Aliquippa, PA native and three time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots made the list along with Alan Faneca who played guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Faneca retired in May 2011, ending his career with nine Pro Bowl appearances, eight All-Pro selections, and a Super Bowl XL ring with the Steelers.

He was selected in the first round of the 1998 draft by the Steelers.

He ended his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2010. A native of New Orleans, LA Faneca played college ball at LSU.

Law who was drafted by the New England Patriots 23rd overall in the 1995 NFL Draft and played fifteen seasons in the NFL is on the list that was shrunk down from 23 players. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and a Pro Bowl MVP. He was named to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2014.

Law graduated from Aliquippa High School in Beaver County, PA where he played football, basketball and ran track. He was named MVP of the school’s basketball team.

He played college football at the University of Michigan.

Other finalists are Bryan Dawkins (S), Terrell Owens (RB), Jason Taylor (DE), Ladainian Thompson (RB), Morton Anderson (K), Terrell Davis (RB), Don Coryell (Coach), Isaac Bruce (WR) Kurt Warner (QB), Kevin Mawae (C), Joe Jacoby (OT), John Lynch (S) Tony Boselli (OT), Joe Jacoby (OT). Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue are non player finalists.

